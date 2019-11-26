Play

Owens tallied eight points, 12 rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes during Saturday's G League loss to Lakeland.

Owens continues to dominate the glass, as he's averaging 10.8 rebounds per game. While he's not a prolific scorer, he's still averaging a double-double through five games by matching his rebounding numbers with 10.8 points per game.

More News
Our Latest Stories