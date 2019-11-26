Tariq Owens: Grabs 12 boards
Owens tallied eight points, 12 rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes during Saturday's G League loss to Lakeland.
Owens continues to dominate the glass, as he's averaging 10.8 rebounds per game. While he's not a prolific scorer, he's still averaging a double-double through five games by matching his rebounding numbers with 10.8 points per game.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...