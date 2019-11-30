Owens did not play in Friday's game versus the Sioux Falls Force due to a concussion.

Owens remains in the concussion protocol and his absence from Friday's contest likely leaves his status in doubt with the team's next contest just a day later. Over the six contests he's appeared in this season, Owens has averaged nine points, 9.5 boards and 1.5 blocks over 23.9 minutes, so his absence will certainly be noticed among the regular rotation.