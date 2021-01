The G League's Long Island Nets announced Wednesday that Owens will be a member of its 12-man roster for the 2020-21 G League season in Orlando.

The Nets acquired Owens' G League rights after he spent the 2019-20 season as a member of Phoenix's organization. As a two-way player for the Suns last season, Owens made three appearances at the NBA level, averaging 5.0 minutes per contest.