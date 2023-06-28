The Timberwolves declined to pick up Prince's $7.4 million team option for the 2023-24 season Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Prince will become an unrestricted free agent this summer after spending the last two seasons with Minnesota. The 29-year-old forward averaged 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 22.1 minutes across 54 games. Prince is a proven three-and-D wing who provides positional versatility.