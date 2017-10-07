Taylor Braun: Cut by Jazz

Braun was released by the Jazz on Saturday, Jody Genessy of the Deseret News reports.

Braun played professionally in Germany last season and is a knock-down three-point shooter (1.4 threes at 40.5 percent across 26.8 minutes per game) but couldn't make the cut to join Utah for the regular season. He'll seemingly either look for a new suitor in America, whether in the NBA or G-League, or head back overseas.