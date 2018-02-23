Taylor Braun: DNP-Personal Wednesday
Braun did not play during Wednesday's 133-114 loss at Reno due to personal reasons.
The 26-year-old is averaging 9.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists during his first season in the G-League. It's unclear though whether Braun will return to action during the Stars' next game on Saturday. He remains day-to-day.
