Braun had 16 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block during Friday's 113-112 victory over the Northern Arizona Suns.

Friday's performance was the second double-double this season for the former North Dakota Sate product, as he also added a tally in every major statistical category. Currently, Braun is averaging 10.0 points and 5.4 rebounds across 40 games played with Salt Lake City.