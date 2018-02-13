Braun will join 12 other G League stars as a member of the 2018 NBA G League USA roster for the upcoming International Challenge, per the G League.

The 26 year old North Dakota State product has delivered quality minutes this season for the Salt Lake City Stars, averaging 9.7 points, 5.2 boards, 2.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.5 made threes per game over 36 contests. He and his fellow G League stars will face the Mexican National Team on Sunday, February 18th during the NBA All-Star festivities.