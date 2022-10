Sherman was selected by Long Island with the 19th pick of the 2022 G League Draft.

Sherman is ready to take the next step in his professional career after a successful run at West Virginia. He averaged 17.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals in his final year of college over 31 games. Sherman shot above 44 percent from the field in all three seasons with the Mountaineers but has consistently struggled from deep, knocking down 34.8 percent of his attempted triples over three years.