Moore tallied 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and four steals in Saturday's 112-96 loss to the Vipers.

Moore recorded a game-high four steals in Saturday's loss. He is averaging 15.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals in 33.0 minutes across 17 games this season.