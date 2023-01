Moore tallied 17 points (5-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 125-105 loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Moore's game-high six offensive rebounds helped him post a double-double in Friday's loss. However, his inefficient shooting caused him to post a team-low negative-16 point differential.