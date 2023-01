Moore recorded 27 points (10-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block in 42 minutes during Saturday's 118-105 loss to the Hustle.

Moore recorded his first double-double of the season in his second start of 2022-23. His five offensive rebounds and 27 points were game-highs. However, Moore's six turnovers contributed to his negative-17 point differential.