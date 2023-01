Moore (undisclosed) tallied 22 points (8-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three steals and one assist in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 132-130 win over the Skyforce.

Moore made his second start of the season Wednesday after missing the previous game due to injury. His five three-pointers helped him post a season-high in points.