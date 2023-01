Moore recorded 20 points, (7-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and one block in 41 minutes during Saturday's 113-106 win over the South Bay Lakers.

Moore recorded a double-double for his third straight game. He also posted a game-high eight assists while tying Yudai Baba for the most steals.