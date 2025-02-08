The Trail Blazers waived Moore on Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
The move makes room on the Blazers' roster for Sidy Cissoko. Moore signed a two-way deal with the Trail Blazers in September but hasn't played an NBA game since Nov. 25. He could stick around in the organization with the G League's Rip City Remix if he clears waivers.
