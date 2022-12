Moore tallied 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Thursday's 134-101 loss to the Squadron.

Moore shot 5-of-8 from two-point range in his first start of the season Thursday. However, he continues to struggle from deep, as he is shooting 30 percent on 2.0 three-point attempts per game.