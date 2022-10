Moore was selected ninth overall by the Texas Legends in the 2022 NBA G League Draft.

Moore spent four seasons at Cal State before transferring to Houston for the 2021-22 season. At Houston, Moore averaged 10.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals in 30.1 minutes across 36 games. The 24-year-old guard will need to improve upon his 31.9 percent three-point shooting from last season.