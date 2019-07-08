Terence Davis: Scores 22 points in Sunday's win
Davis delivered 22 points (8-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 84-79 win over the Magic.
Davis was among those who bet on themselves on draft night by declining to settle for a two-way contract and instead opting to showcase his abilities in summer league. It's only one game but this performance will likely raise some eyebrows, especially if Davis can keep it rolling as the event continues.
