The Kings are signing Davis to a deal, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The details of the contract are currently unclear, but Davis is set to join Sacramento at least for the final week of the regular season. The 27-year-old swingman will offer the Kings some backcourt depth, but he's unlikely to become fantasy relevant for the final games of 2024-25. Across 38 contests (28 starts) with the G League's Wisconsin Herd this season, Davis averaged 14.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.8 three-pointers in 25.7 minutes while shooting 41.5 percent from deep.