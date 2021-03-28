Ferguson was waived by the Knicks on Sunday.
The Knicks acquired Ferguson from Philadelphia at the deadline but never intended to keep the athletic wing around long-term. Ferguson saw action in 13 contests for the Sixers, logging two points, one rebound, two assists and a steal in 49 total minutes. Assuming he clears waivers, Ferguson will become an unrestricted free agent.
