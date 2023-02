Brown totaled seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five assists and one rebound in 16 minutes during Thursday's 111-99 win over Mexico City.

Brown has been an inconsistent contributor for most of the regular season, but he matched his third-highest assist total of the year Thursday. He's averaging 6.6 points, 4.1 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game this season.