Brown recorded 11 points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 23 minutes during Saturday's 114-87 win over the Vipers.

Brown was held below 10 points in his last five appearances, but he saw an increased role during Saturday's comfortable victory. He also posted his highest rebound total of the season while logging his second-highest steal mark of the year.