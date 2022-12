Brown tallied 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 20 minutes during Thursday's 122-103 win over South Bay.

Brown appeared in just seven games for the Hustle during the G League Showcase, but he saw ample playing time off the bench during Thursday's comfortable regular-season win. He averaged 10.9 points and 3.6 assists in 18.6 minutes per game during the G League Showcase.