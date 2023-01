Brown recorded nine points (2-7 FG, 3-3 FT), seven assists and four rebounds in 19 minutes during Sunday's 119-114 overtime win over the Legends.

Brown was held below 10 points after posting double-digit scoring totals in back-to-back games to begin the regular season, but he was still a solid contributor in multiple categories. He's averaging 12.0 points and 3.7 assists in 17.7 minutes per game over his first three appearances of the regular season.