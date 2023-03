Brown totaled eight points (3-5 FG, 1-3 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal in 20 minutes during Saturday's 121-109 loss to Austin.

Brown came off the bench Saturday and wasn't particularly dominant in any given category, but he managed to make a slight impact in several different areas. He scored in double figures in two of his three appearances before Saturday's matchup, and he posted his third-highest assist total of the season during the loss to Austin.