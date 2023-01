Brown logged six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 FT), four assists, two rebounds and a steal in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 129-122 win over Santa Cruz.

Brown saw the least playing time of any Hustle reserve who saw the court Wednesday, but he was relatively efficient with his limited opportunities. He's been held below 10 points in three of his last four appearances and is averaging 9.3 points and 3.5 assists in 16.9 minutes per game during the regular season.