Brown logged 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, two rebounds and two steals in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 139-129 loss to Texas.

Brown made his season debut in the G League on Tuesday, and he impressed with a double-double despite coming off the bench. Even if he maintains a depth role for the Hustle, it appears as though he'll have a chance to see significant work.