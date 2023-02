Brown recorded seven points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, four steals and three rebounds in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 135-105 loss to the Stars.

Brown had modest results on the scoreboard Tuesday but led the Hustle with a season-high four steals. He's now averaging 7.6 points, 3.8 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 16.9 minutes per game this season.