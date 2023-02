Brown tallied 12 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 17 minutes during Thursday's 116-114 win over the G League Ignite.

Brown didn't have much shot volume during Thursday's narrow win, but he was perfect from the floor and was one of six players to score in double figures for the Hustle. He also finished second on the team in assists despite coming off the bench.