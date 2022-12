Brown totaled 20 points (9-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, three steals and two rebounds in 24 minutes during Saturday's 117-102 win over the Legends.

Brown has had an inconsistent role during his time with the Hustle, but he shot 75 percent from the floor Saturday and was one of three players to score 20-plus points for the Hustle. He's scored in double figures in three of his first four appearances of the season.