Brown was selected by the College Park Skyhawks with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 G League Draft.

Brown finished his collegiate career at Washington, where he averaged 21.7 points across 36.1 minutes per game. After going undrafted this offseason, the 24-year-old joined the Timberwolves for Summer League and appeared in three games, posting 10.0 points and 1.7 rebounds across 16.6 minutes. Brown and No. 3 overall pick Jared Rhoden are expected to lead College Park's backcourt during the 2022-23 campaign.