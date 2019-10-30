Terrence Drisdom: Drafted by Delaware
Drisdom was drafted by the Delaware Blue Coats in the second round of the 2019 G-League draft.
The former Cal Poly Pomona standout averaged 3.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 14 G-league games last year, nine of which came for Delaware. In addition to his G-League reps, Drisdom played 54 games internationally in 2018-19, averaging 13.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 30.9 minutes for Rayos De Hermosillo.
