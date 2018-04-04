Terrence Jones: 19.3 points over 26 games
Jones played in 26 games during the 2017-18 season with Santa Cruz and averaged 19.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists.
The former Kentucky forward concluded his second stint in the G League and first since the 2012-13 season with an impressive stat line. Although he missed a big chunk of the season in March, Jones is still only 26 years old and hopes to find himself eventually on an NBA team in the coming years.
More News
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...