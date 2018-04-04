Terrence Jones: 19.3 points over 26 games

Jones played in 26 games during the 2017-18 season with Santa Cruz and averaged 19.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

The former Kentucky forward concluded his second stint in the G League and first since the 2012-13 season with an impressive stat line. Although he missed a big chunk of the season in March, Jones is still only 26 years old and hopes to find himself eventually on an NBA team in the coming years.