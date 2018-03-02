Terrence Jones: DNP-Knee Tuesday
Jones did not play during Tuesday's 104-89 loss at Agua Caliente due to a knee injury.
Jones was a late scratch for Tuesday's game as he had just returned to the team from the FIBA World Cup Qualifier with Team USA. It's unknown when the knee injury occurred and when he would be ready to return to action, as Santa Cruz's next game is Friday versus the Blue. The second-year player from Kentucky is averaging 19.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game this season.
