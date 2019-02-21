Terrence Jones: Leads team in scoring despite loss
Jones posted 24 points (8-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and a steal in the 142-112 loss to the Drive on Wednesday.
The G League midseason All-NBA forward has been one of the biggest surprises of the season, averaging 23.5 points in 24 games with the Bayhawks through 2018-19. That figure is about four points higher than his 2017-18 total despite playing eight fewer games, which should highlight the type of role he's assumed with Erie.
