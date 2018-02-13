Terrence Jones: Member of 2018 NBA G League USA Roster

Jones will join 12 other G League stars as a member of the 2018 NBA G League USA roster for the upcoming International Challenge, per the G League.

The 26 year old former Rocket has been a standout for the Santa Cruz Warriors, averaging 19.1 points, 7.2 boards, 4.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game over 12 contests. He and his fellow G League stars will face the Mexican National Team on Sunday, February 18th during NBA All-Star festivities.