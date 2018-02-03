Play

Terrence Jones: Not joining Pelicans

Updating a previous report: Jones will not be joining Pelicans, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports

It was previously reported that the Pelicans were finalizing a 10-day contract with Jones, but it appears they have decided to change course. The forward last played for the Bucks during the 2016-17 season, and will now be forced to seek a new opportunity.

