Terrence Jones: Scores 13 in return

Jones (ankle) totaled 13 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), two rebounds, a steal and two blocks over 17 minutes Sunday against Raptors 905.

Jones was forced to the shelf for a significant stretch due to an ankle injury, but he's since been cleared to play and looked solid in a 124-113 victory. The 6-9 forward is averaging 23.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 block in 12 games this season, so it's safe to say the BayHawks are ecstatic about his return.