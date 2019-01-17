Terrence Jones: Scores 28 in 26 minutes

Jones posted 28 points (12-17 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in win Tuesday over the Herd.

This should be yet another reminder that when Jones is healthy, he's one of the better scorers in the G League, trailing just guard Tyler Dorsey in scoring Tuesday. It's the "when healthy" part that has become troublesome for the NBA starter, as Jones has dealt with ankle issues for much of the season.