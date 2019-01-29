Terrence Jones: Scores 41 in losing effort

Jones did his best to carry the Bayhawks with 41 points (16-24 FG, 4-4 FT, 5-9 3Pt), 10 rebounds, six assists and one blocked shot in the Bayhawks' 119-115 loss to the Herd on Sunday.

Jones managed to outscore his opposite number in Christian Wood by one point Sunday, but couldn't make enough of a contribution outside of the scorer's sheet to lift the Bayhawks to a win. For one, Jones' 10 rebounds, all defensive, paled in comparison to Wood's 20 boards. Jones' shooting was slightly more efficient, making two more shots than Wood on equal 24 shots attempted, but Jones' did most of his work from three while Wood wreaked havoc from the foul line. Throw in a technical foul with three minutes left in the first quarter for Jones, and it becomes clear to see that Jones somehow got shown up despite putting together a monster double-double in his own right.