Terrence Jones: Scores in 20's again
Jones recorded 20 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-3 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks during Friday's loss against Texas.
This was the former Kentucky Wildcat's sixth game scoring past the 20 point mark in just 11 games played. On the season, Jones is averaging an impressive stat line with 18.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game for Santa Cruz.
