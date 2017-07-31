Terrence Jones: Signs one-year deal with Chinese club
Jones signed a one-year, $2 million deal with Qingdao of the Chinese Basketball Association on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Jones had a nice run with the Pelicans last season, appearing in 51 games and making 12 starts before being waived after the team acquired DeMarcus Cousins from Sacramento. In New Orleans, Jones averaged 11.5 points and 5.9 rebounds in just under 25 minutes per game, but he was unable to parlay that into a consistent role with Milwaukee, by whom he was claimed off waivers in March. Jones saw action in only three games for the Bucks and unceremoniously entered the summer as an unrestricted free agent. While he likely would have been able to make an NBA roster as a near-minimum player, the 25-year-old will instead head overseas, rather than wait out the dog days of NBA free agency. Considering the CBA regular season ends in mid-February, it's possible Jones could sign with an NBA team for the final few months of the season, something that's been done by several players, including Norris Cole and Michael Beasley, in recent years.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...