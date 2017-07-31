Terrence Jones: Signs one-year deal with Chinese club

Jones signed a one-year, $2 million deal with Qingdao of the Chinese Basketball Association on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Jones had a nice run with the Pelicans last season, appearing in 51 games and making 12 starts before being waived after the team acquired DeMarcus Cousins from Sacramento. In New Orleans, Jones averaged 11.5 points and 5.9 rebounds in just under 25 minutes per game, but he was unable to parlay that into a consistent role with Milwaukee, by whom he was claimed off waivers in March. Jones saw action in only three games for the Bucks and unceremoniously entered the summer as an unrestricted free agent. While he likely would have been able to make an NBA roster as a near-minimum player, the 25-year-old will instead head overseas, rather than wait out the dog days of NBA free agency. Considering the CBA regular season ends in mid-February, it's possible Jones could sign with an NBA team for the final few months of the season, something that's been done by several players, including Norris Cole and Michael Beasley, in recent years.