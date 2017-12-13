Terrence Jones: Signs with G-League's Santa Cruz Warriors
Jones has agreed to a contract with the G-League's Santa Cruz Warriors, Sam Amick of USA Today reports.
Jones, the 18th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, was most recently waived by the Chinese team he signed with over the summer. He spent six years in the NBA, posting career averages of 10.5 points and 5.7 rebounds across 24.0 minutes per contest. At 25-years-old, he still has time to make an NBA comeback, provided his G-League stint goes well.
