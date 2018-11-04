Terrence Jones: Steady start to season
Jones posted 27 points, five rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block over 30 minutes Saturday against Lakeland.
Jones is off to a solid start after two games this season, averaging 26.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists on 32.0 minutes per contest. The 26-year-old is also one of the more reliable options in G League formats since he's not playing on a two-way contract like most of the better fantasy options throughout the lower-level league.
More News
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times