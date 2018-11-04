Terrence Jones: Steady start to season

Jones posted 27 points, five rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block over 30 minutes Saturday against Lakeland.

Jones is off to a solid start after two games this season, averaging 26.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists on 32.0 minutes per contest. The 26-year-old is also one of the more reliable options in G League formats since he's not playing on a two-way contract like most of the better fantasy options throughout the lower-level league.