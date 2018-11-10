Terrence Jones: Tallies 31 points despite loss

Jones registered 31 points, 13 rebounds and four assists in Friday's loss to the Ants.

Jones registered a game-high 31 points on just 18 field goal attempts, showing a bit of range by connecting on two three-pointers. A whopping 40 minutes on the court will have that impact and should serve as another reminder for fantasy owners who might disregard the 26-year-old forward.

