Terrence Jones: Waived by Chinese club
Jones was waived by Qingdao of the Chinese Basketball Association, freelance reporter David Pick reports.
Jones signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the club in July. It's somewhat of an odd development considering he had a solid year in 2016-17 with the Pelicans and Bucks, posting 10.8 points and 5.7 rebounds across 23.5 minutes per contest. As of right now, it's unclear what's next for him.
