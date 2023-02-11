The Magic are finalizing a contract buyout with Terrance Ross, who will become a free agent, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

It was apparent a buyout was coming considering Ross was pushed out of the Magic's rotation in late January while rumors swirled of the team cutting ties with the veteran. Ross will certainly be in high demand on the open market as a strong wing defender and capable scorer. However, he likely will be headed to a contending team, meaning his role may not be large enough to garner fantasy attention in most leagues.