Terry Harris: Ineffective in win

Harris totaled zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist over five minutes in Friday's win against Westchester.

Harris has played a very limited role for the Blue Coats this season, averaging 4.0 points and 1.0 rebound per game over four appearances. Barring injuries, it's unlikely that the 23-year-old's role would increase much in the near future.