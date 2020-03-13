Terry Harris: Minimal production Wednesday
Harris had zero points over four minutes in Wednesday's G League win against Maine.
Harris' usage has been limited over most of the season, and he was unable to generate any production on the stat sheet over four minutes Wednesday. The 23-year-old is averaging 3.5 points and 0.7 points this season.
