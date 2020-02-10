Terry Harris: Scores six off bench

Harris had six points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one steal over eight minutes in Sunday's G League loss to Fort Wayne.

Harris has seen the court in just 10 of the Blue Coats' 32 games this season, but he managed to be productive in his limited playing time Sunday. The 23-year-old is averaging just 3.4 PPG and 0.8 RPG this season, and it's unlikely that he'd see a major role increase as the season progresses.