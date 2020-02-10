Terry Harris: Scores six off bench
Harris had six points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one steal over eight minutes in Sunday's G League loss to Fort Wayne.
Harris has seen the court in just 10 of the Blue Coats' 32 games this season, but he managed to be productive in his limited playing time Sunday. The 23-year-old is averaging just 3.4 PPG and 0.8 RPG this season, and it's unlikely that he'd see a major role increase as the season progresses.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.